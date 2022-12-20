Winter storm on the way

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of the next system will keep us under mostly cloudy skies today and build in about a 20% chance of mixed showers beginning later in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will be out of the south and SW at 5-10 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph for some. Westerly breezes at 5-10 mph will settle in after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a chance of snow showers.

The showers will move through quickly, leaving us under partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 30's and with the continued advance of frigid Arctic air from Canada, temperatures will drop rapidly through the day. Overnight lows Wednesday night will be plunging to zero and below. Expect it to stay cold Thursday. We will see some late-day snow showers, with highs in the teens, getting down to single digits and below Thursday night. Friday will mark the beginning of a warming trend, despite only getting into the low 30's. With highs reaching the low to mid 40's, rain showers are expected to carry us through the Christmas weekend and into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!