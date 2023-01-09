More storm activity on the way

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We have quite the stormy week ahead for Central Oregon, and it all begins today. Snow this morning will turn to rain this afternoon as our highs reach the mid 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. As this part of the storm weakens, we will see some partial clearing tonight and the winds will back off to 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

More mixed showers are expected to stay with us for the next several days. Warm air mixing into this system will turn showers to rain, but we will get cold enough at night to see more snow. Look for mid 40's and breezy conditions through the middle of the week. Thursday and Friday will be our warmest days, with highs in the low 50's. Mostly cloudy skies, mixed showers with highs in the mid 40's, lows at freezing or a little below will be our lot for the weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!