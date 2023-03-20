Spring starts with chilly temperatures, snow possible

Happy Monday, C. O.!

As of 2:24 p.m. today, spring has officially arrived! It brings with it temperatures about 15 degrees below seasonal averages and a scattered possibility of snow, or rain, for much of the High Desert. While Redmond should very likely stay dry, Madras has a 20% chance of showers until 11 p.m. The rest of the High Desert has a 20-30% chance of snow until the clearing begins around 11 p.m. tonight.

Overnight, our temperatures will drop down to the high teens to mid-twenties as the cloud cover starts to dissipate. Winds will subside for most cities, except for the Sisters area, which will stay gusty overnight.

Tomorrow will bring slightly warmer temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s, and we should stay dry for the second day of spring. Winds look to turn northeasterly at a gentle 5-10 mph.

Have a great rest of your Monday on the High Desert!

