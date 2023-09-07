Warming and dry over the weekend

There is a slight chance for some rain showers into the evening over the Blue and Wallowa Mountains, but little expected in Central Oregon. Look for the clouds to dissipated overnight and yield to a pleasant and cool night.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer as the solar energy allows us to warm into the 80s. Winds will be noticeable but not overwhelming and arrive from the North Northwest.

Saturday is expected to be similar to Friday with a slightly warmer temperature profile.

Sunday continues the dry and warm pattern as high pressure moves in for a spell.

Good news with respect to the smoke forecast as the region is in the Green Category today and should generally be in that range into the weekend.

Thursday is the day when the Drought Monitor is released by the Climate Prediction Center. The conditions and categories are virtually unchanged. Eastern Deschutes County is in the Severe Drought Category as well as Western Crook County.

Stay safe.

