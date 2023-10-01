Skip to Content
Sunny first day of October, chance of rain tomorrow

today at 8:35 PM
Happy first day of October! Hope you are enjoying the sunny and breezy weather this Sunday.

Expect clear skies Sunday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain, and the breezy conditions will subside.

Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s tomorrow in Central Oregon.

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

