A rainy start to your week

Hello and Happy Monday friends! Wet weather can be expected today so bring a raincoat or umbrella to work, but these rainy conditions shouldn't be with us for long as we should see mostly clear skies with warming conditions through the rest of the work week.

Chance of precipitation is high today at around 70% as a storm system approaches from the NW spilling its influence east of the Cascades by late morning and this afternoon before making its way east. Showers are likely to start after around 11AM. New precipitation amounts look to be less than a tenth of an inch locally with more falling along the cascade crest.

Winds will stay fairly moderate today, in the 5-10mph range and gusting to the southwest, primarily.

Temperatures still a bit on the cool side with a highs topping out in the 50s across the region. Overnight lows hover in the upper 30s to low 40s and look to be staying in about that range through the midweek.

