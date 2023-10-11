Rain and mountain snow taper off, dry into the weekend

The region has measured about a half an inch of rain along the Highway 97 corridor south of Bend and about a tenth of an inch north of Bend. This is good soaking and beneficial rainfall that is much needed. There may be some spotty rain into the evening but by tonight most of the precipitation will come to an end for a few days.

The mountains have been hit with some decent snowfall; highest peaks of the Three Sisters may be measuring the snow in feet. Just a quick peak of the Mt. Bachelor cams indicates a few inches at the West Village parking lot and a bit more on the mountain.

As for the rest of the week, we will begin a drying trend and should maintain an eye on the coastal regions for approaching rainfall.

Thursday and Friday do look to be on the dry side with temps in the low 60s Thursday and middle 60s Friday. There will be an introduction of cloud cover Friday, but rain is not expected to be in the cards for areas east of the Cascades.



Rain approaches the coast over the weekend but may not be able to cross the spine of the Cascades. This will introduce some clouds, but I see little in the way of rain.

The Annular Eclipse is Saturday morning at around 9:20. Expect a mix of clouds and some clear skies. Not ideal for viewing the event. I’ll keep an eye on that for everyone.

Stay safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US