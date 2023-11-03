Partly cloudy and mild with more rain on the way

Happy Friday to you, Central Oregon! Today should bring partly cloudy skies and a break from the showery conditions of yesterday. Also expect more mild temperatures on the High Desert as we stay well above average thanks to a southwest airflow.

The next weather system will move into the region and forecast area beginning later this evening and likely continuing through Saturday. The steady rain should give way to showers by late Saturday afternoon. Though this next round of precipitation appears to be a bit more robust, we probably won't receive more than about a quarter to a half an inch at the maximum, locally.

Winds today will be mainly out of the South, in the range of 5-10 mph so they shouldn't be all that noticeable as you move throughout your day. Some gustier conditions may pick up Saturday, especially along the ridgelines of the Cascades and in our area, we could see gusts up to 25mph.

Milder temperature ranges persist with forecast highs in the upper 50s and 60s again. Our overnight lows will also be on the "warmer" side in the 40s and even low 50s across the forecast area. Enjoy the end of your work week!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US