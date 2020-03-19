Oregon reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 88 total

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Gov. Brown: No shelter in place order for now, despite hospitals' call for step

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 88, as of 8:30 a.m. The number of deaths is unchanged, at three.

The COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Linn (2), Marion (5), Multnomah (4) and Washington (2).

The OHA reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

To date, Oregon also has had 1,329 negative test results, with 437 pending, for a total of 1,854 tests since Jan. 24, the OHA reported.

There have been three deaths, one each in Lane, Multnomah and Yamhill counties. The counties with the most cases include Washington at 25, Linn at 18, Marion at 13, Multnomah at seven and Clackamas and Deschutes with six cases each.

The age-group breakdown as of Thursday includes 54 cases who are 55 and older, 23 who are 35-54, three who are 25-34, four who are 18-24 and four who are 17 or younger.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told reporters Thursday she does not currently plan to issue a statewide order for people to shelter in place to slow the spread of the virus.

But like Portland officials, Brown said she's planning for the possibility the state might need to take that step, The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported.

She said public health experts and epidemiologists have told her existing measures should be enough to help control the virus -- unless a large segment of the population ignores the orders.

"I am asking Oregonians to comply with the aggressive social distancing measures that we have in place,” Brown said. "My message to Oregonians is that by complying with these measures, you will save lives -- and one of those lives could be your own.”

But Oregon hospitals said Thursday they have called for a shelter in place order:

Statement by OAHHS on Shelter in Place Recommendation PORTLAND, OR – Today, Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), released the following statement on the need for stronger social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. OAHHS represents Oregon’s 62 acute care hospitals and works on behalf the patients they serve to promote community health and to continue improving Oregon's innovative health care system. "The coronavirus is dangerous because although we can't see it, the virus is in our community and it is lethal. Hospitals and health systems are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients and it is critical that we have the capacity to care for those patients and others who present at our facilities. Mortality is higher when the health system gets overwhelmed. We must act now to save lives. "Absent widespread testing and the ability to isolate patients, the public health tool we must use to avoid a rising patient surge is social distancing. Yesterday, our board recommended that the Governor take the strongest possible action when it comes to social distancing measures now. We support action on the state or local level to further limit retail commerce, unnecessary travel, and adopt ‘shelter in place‘ strategies.”

State prepares Oregon Medical Station

The Oregon Health Authority, together with the Oregon Military Department, is assembling the Oregon Medical Station beginning Friday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

The OMS is a temporary mobile facility dedicated for emergency use in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile facility will provide an alternate site for 250 patients currently in nursing home care.

The OMS is one component of Oregon’s larger emergency preparedness plan. Here is a snapshot of the facility:

It will include beds, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to support 250 patients.

It which will be staffed by members of the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR) and the Oregon Disaster Medical Team (ODMT).

It will have staffing for 24/7 operations.

It will be housed in the Jackson Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds in a state-owned building.

It will use dedicated supplies that have been stored in Salem at the State and Federal Surplus Property.

Military members from the Oregon Military Department, SERV-OR and ODMT have previous joint training experience for disaster-type events. All three groups have participated in an annual exercise known as Pathfinder-Minuteman, which presents multiple scenarios where first responders have causalities in need of immediate medical treatment.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

