Oregon COVID-19 update: No new deaths, fewer new cases, positive test results top 5%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 215, along with 168 new cases, the lowest tally in several days, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 10,395 cases, along with 257, 326 negative test results.

The state's daily COVID-19 case count was the lowest since the 146 cases reported on June 29, after four straight days reporting more than 300 new cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).

Deschutes County has now had 221 cases and 11,575 negative test results. Crook County has had 13 cases and 1,107 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 134 cases and 2,093 negative test results.

OHA Releases Weekly Testing Summary

OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary Monday, which showed that for the week of 6/28-7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted. Of those tests, 5.3 percent were positive.

"Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May," OHA reported.

"This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases," the agency added

