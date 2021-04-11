Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 499 new cases

App Breaking News Alert Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 170,568.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 33,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,729 doses were administered on Saturday and 10,652 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The 7-day running average is now 37,256 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Moderna and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 179, which is nine more than Saturday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (1), Columbia (9), Coos (6), Crook (3), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43) and Yamhill (9).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 801 13 Benton 2,653 18 Clackamas 14,891 201 Clatsop 867 8 Columbia 1,495 25 Coos 1,934 30 Crook 839 19 Curry 575 9 Deschutes 6,741 72 Douglas 2,993 65 Gilliam 55 1 Grant 341 4 Harney 300 6 Hood River 1,099 29 Jackson 9,647 126 Jefferson 2,043 32 Josephine 2,961 62 Klamath 3,268 57 Lake 409 7 Lane 11,219 144 Lincoln 1,268 20 Linn 4,008 61 Malheur 3,416 58 Marion 19,759 298 Morrow 1,069 15 Multnomah 34,192 564 Polk 3,354 51 Sherman 56 0 Tillamook 564 2 Umatilla 7,917 83 Union 1,403 23 Wallowa 156 5 Wasco 1,258 28 Washington 22,964 229 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 4,028 74 Statewide 170,568 2,440

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA'S news releases.

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/10/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 142 4 146 2.7% Benton 231 5 236 2.1% Clackamas 976 92 1,068 8.6% Clatsop 139 10 149 6.7% Columbia 140 6 146 4.1% Coos 90 13 103 12.6% Crook 72 3 75 4.0% Curry 63 3 66 4.5% Deschutes 394 35 429 8.2% Douglas 143 4 147 2.7% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 5 4 9 44.4% Hood River 85 10 95 10.5% Jackson 353 34 387 8.8% Jefferson 38 4 42 9.5% Josephine 150 7 157 4.5% Klamath 88 14 102 13.7% Lake 6 1 7 14.3% Lane 950 53 1,003 5.3% Lincoln 80 2 82 2.4% Linn 360 19 379 5.0% Malheur 39 3 42 7.1% Marion 719 49 768 6.4% Morrow 18 0 18 0.0% Multnomah 2,396 110 2,506 4.4% Polk 150 7 157 4.5% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 58 4 62 6.5% Umatilla 92 6 98 6.1% Union 26 1 27 3.7% Wallowa 10 1 11 9.1% Wasco 39 5 44 11.4% Washington 1,410 70 1,480 4.7% Yamhill 271 8 279 2.9% Statewide 9,738 587 10,325 5.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 10,649 1,729 12,378 14.0% Benton 126,140 4,157 130,297 3.2% Clackamas 405,343 22,849 428,192 5.3% Clatsop 31,954 1,527 33,481 4.6% Columbia 38,508 2,028 40,536 5.0% Coos 42,245 2,370 44,615 5.3% Crook 16,004 1,138 17,142 6.6% Curry 10,550 502 11,052 4.5% Deschutes 171,340 8,807 180,147 4.9% Douglas 74,825 3,374 78,199 4.3% Gilliam 1,122 43 1,165 3.7% Grant 5,078 306 5,384 5.7% Harney 3,876 343 4,219 8.1% Hood River 29,920 1,545 31,465 4.9% Jackson 201,406 14,478 215,884 6.7% Jefferson 18,231 1,833 20,064 9.1% Josephine 61,461 3,349 64,810 5.2% Klamath 43,163 3,637 46,800 7.8% Lake 4,900 402 5,302 7.6% Lane 434,699 13,274 447,973 3.0% Lincoln 39,913 2,533 42,446 6.0% Linn 126,036 7,547 133,583 5.6% Malheur 24,009 5,013 29,022 17.3% Marion 319,269 29,552 348,821 8.5% Morrow 6,824 1,286 8,110 15.9% Multnomah 953,486 51,026 1,004,512 5.1% Polk 64,679 4,368 69,047 6.3% Sherman 1,313 64 1,377 4.6% Tillamook 13,656 549 14,205 3.9% Umatilla 61,266 8,812 70,078 12.6% Union 18,782 1,754 20,536 8.5% Wallowa 2,903 149 3,052 4.9% Wasco 31,960 1,556 33,516 4.6% Washington 587,081 37,850 624,931 6.1% Wheeler 645 24 669 3.6% Yamhill 125,906 6,514 132,420 4.9% Statewide 4,109,142 246,288 4,355,430 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.