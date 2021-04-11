Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 499 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 170,568.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 33,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,729 doses were administered on Saturday and 10,652 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The 7-day running average is now 37,256 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Moderna and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 179, which is nine more than Saturday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (1), Columbia (9), Coos (6), Crook (3), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43) and Yamhill (9).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|801
|13
|Benton
|2,653
|18
|Clackamas
|14,891
|201
|Clatsop
|867
|8
|Columbia
|1,495
|25
|Coos
|1,934
|30
|Crook
|839
|19
|Curry
|575
|9
|Deschutes
|6,741
|72
|Douglas
|2,993
|65
|Gilliam
|55
|1
|Grant
|341
|4
|Harney
|300
|6
|Hood River
|1,099
|29
|Jackson
|9,647
|126
|Jefferson
|2,043
|32
|Josephine
|2,961
|62
|Klamath
|3,268
|57
|Lake
|409
|7
|Lane
|11,219
|144
|Lincoln
|1,268
|20
|Linn
|4,008
|61
|Malheur
|3,416
|58
|Marion
|19,759
|298
|Morrow
|1,069
|15
|Multnomah
|34,192
|564
|Polk
|3,354
|51
|Sherman
|56
|0
|Tillamook
|564
|2
|Umatilla
|7,917
|83
|Union
|1,403
|23
|Wallowa
|156
|5
|Wasco
|1,258
|28
|Washington
|22,964
|229
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|4,028
|74
|Statewide
|170,568
|2,440
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA'S news releases.
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/10/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|142
|4
|146
|2.7%
|Benton
|231
|5
|236
|2.1%
|Clackamas
|976
|92
|1,068
|8.6%
|Clatsop
|139
|10
|149
|6.7%
|Columbia
|140
|6
|146
|4.1%
|Coos
|90
|13
|103
|12.6%
|Crook
|72
|3
|75
|4.0%
|Curry
|63
|3
|66
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|394
|35
|429
|8.2%
|Douglas
|143
|4
|147
|2.7%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|5
|4
|9
|44.4%
|Hood River
|85
|10
|95
|10.5%
|Jackson
|353
|34
|387
|8.8%
|Jefferson
|38
|4
|42
|9.5%
|Josephine
|150
|7
|157
|4.5%
|Klamath
|88
|14
|102
|13.7%
|Lake
|6
|1
|7
|14.3%
|Lane
|950
|53
|1,003
|5.3%
|Lincoln
|80
|2
|82
|2.4%
|Linn
|360
|19
|379
|5.0%
|Malheur
|39
|3
|42
|7.1%
|Marion
|719
|49
|768
|6.4%
|Morrow
|18
|0
|18
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,396
|110
|2,506
|4.4%
|Polk
|150
|7
|157
|4.5%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|58
|4
|62
|6.5%
|Umatilla
|92
|6
|98
|6.1%
|Union
|26
|1
|27
|3.7%
|Wallowa
|10
|1
|11
|9.1%
|Wasco
|39
|5
|44
|11.4%
|Washington
|1,410
|70
|1,480
|4.7%
|Yamhill
|271
|8
|279
|2.9%
|Statewide
|9,738
|587
|10,325
|5.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|10,649
|1,729
|12,378
|14.0%
|Benton
|126,140
|4,157
|130,297
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|405,343
|22,849
|428,192
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|31,954
|1,527
|33,481
|4.6%
|Columbia
|38,508
|2,028
|40,536
|5.0%
|Coos
|42,245
|2,370
|44,615
|5.3%
|Crook
|16,004
|1,138
|17,142
|6.6%
|Curry
|10,550
|502
|11,052
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|171,340
|8,807
|180,147
|4.9%
|Douglas
|74,825
|3,374
|78,199
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,122
|43
|1,165
|3.7%
|Grant
|5,078
|306
|5,384
|5.7%
|Harney
|3,876
|343
|4,219
|8.1%
|Hood River
|29,920
|1,545
|31,465
|4.9%
|Jackson
|201,406
|14,478
|215,884
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|18,231
|1,833
|20,064
|9.1%
|Josephine
|61,461
|3,349
|64,810
|5.2%
|Klamath
|43,163
|3,637
|46,800
|7.8%
|Lake
|4,900
|402
|5,302
|7.6%
|Lane
|434,699
|13,274
|447,973
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|39,913
|2,533
|42,446
|6.0%
|Linn
|126,036
|7,547
|133,583
|5.6%
|Malheur
|24,009
|5,013
|29,022
|17.3%
|Marion
|319,269
|29,552
|348,821
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,824
|1,286
|8,110
|15.9%
|Multnomah
|953,486
|51,026
|1,004,512
|5.1%
|Polk
|64,679
|4,368
|69,047
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,313
|64
|1,377
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|13,656
|549
|14,205
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|61,266
|8,812
|70,078
|12.6%
|Union
|18,782
|1,754
|20,536
|8.5%
|Wallowa
|2,903
|149
|3,052
|4.9%
|Wasco
|31,960
|1,556
|33,516
|4.6%
|Washington
|587,081
|37,850
|624,931
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|645
|24
|669
|3.6%
|Yamhill
|125,906
|6,514
|132,420
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4,109,142
|246,288
|4,355,430
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments
5 Comments
According to the CDC’s own numbers, covid has a 99.74% survival rate.
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Why now, are we reporting everyone who dies with covid in their body, as having died of covid, rather than the co-morbidities that actually took their life?
Until covid, all coronaviruses (common colds) were never listed as the primary cause of death when someone died of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, auto-immune conditions, or any other major co-morbidity.
The disease was listed as the cause of death, and a confounding factor like flu or pneumonia was listed on a separate line.
To bloat the number even more, both the W.H.O. and the C.D.C. changed their guidelines such that those who are suspected or probable (but were never confirmed) of having died of covid, are also included in the death numbers.
Seriously?
If we are going to do that then should we not go back and change the numbers of all past cold and flu seasons so we can compare apples to apples when it comes to death rates?
According to the CDCs own numbers, only 6% of the deaths being attributed to covid are instances where covid seems to be the only issue at hand.
In other words, reduce the death numbers you see on the news by 94% and you have what is likely the real numbers of deaths from just covid.
Even if the former CDC director is correct and covid-19 was a lab-enhanced virus (see Reason #14 below), a .26% death rate is still in line with the viral death rate that circles the planet ever year.
What if a man who spent his entire life developing vaccines was willing to put his entire reputation on the line and call on all global leaders to immediately stop the covid vaccines because of problems with the science?
What if he pleaded for an open-scientific debate on a global stage?
Would you want to hear what he has to say?
Would you want to see the debate he’s asking for?