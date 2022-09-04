Manhunt underway for 2 suspects in connection with a mass stabbing that left at least 10 dead in Saskatchewan, Canada



CNN, CBC NEWS

By Amir Vera, Jamiel Lynch and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Canadian authorities are searching for two men in connection with a mass stabbing Sunday that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured across multiple crime scenes in Saskatchewan in western Canada.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, and are advising the public to take appropriate precautions. The pair are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate.

“We are taking all steps possible to track these individuals,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Blackmore said the first stabbing report came at 5:40 a.m. local time and within minutes they received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings. Authorities say there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found across Saskatchewan. Blackmore said it appears some of the victims were targeted and some were random.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Blackmore said.

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said, “If Damien and Myles are listening or receive this information I would ask that they turn themselves into police immediately.”

“Our thoughts are with the many victims deceased and injured, their family, friends and community. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she continued.

Sunday’s violence prompted officials to issue a “civil emergency,” warning residents in the Regina area to “take precautions.”

“To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe,” Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino tweeted.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted his condolences to the people of the province.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families,” Moe tweeted.

The mass stabbing also led to increased security at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ game, the CFL team said on twitter.

“As a result, additional members of law enforcement have been deployed across Mosaic Stadium and the surrounding area,” the statement read. “The Club operates a centralized command centre on game day that allows immediate connection to local emergency services and the ability to receive up to the minute information when any sort of emergency occurs.”

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.