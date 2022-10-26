Skip to Content
cnn-other
By
Published 8:55 AM

King Charles roused by bagpiper at London home, continuing royal tradition

<i>Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images</i><br/>On October 25
Getty Images
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
On October 25

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

King Charles III is continuing the royal tradition of having bagpipes played as a morning alarm call.

On Tuesday, the monarch’s new official piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performed on the grounds of Clarence House for the first time since Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King is primarily based at the London residence while Buckingham Palace continues to undergo major renovation works.

In the video shared by the royal family on Twitter on Tuesday, the melodic tones of bagpipes ring out as Burns carries out his morning duty.

The position of Piper to the Sovereign was created by Queen Victoria in 1843 after she became enamored by the sound during a visit to the Scottish Highlands with her husband, Prince Albert. Since then, there have been 17 chief pipers.

Throughout her historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed the special tradition and Burns, of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, took up the role last year.

The musician plays for 15 minutes to alert the royal household that it’s time to start their day. They also play on state occasions.

Last month, Burns was given the honor of closing Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral service in Westminster Abbey, performing a moving rendition of a lament, “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.” He also played one final lament, “A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith,” while her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s Royal News newsletter.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Christian Edwards contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-other

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content