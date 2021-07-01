Man with severe mental, physical challenges abused by 3 others, cops say

CNN - Regional

By Ross Guidotti

MONESSEN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Monessen police are looking for three men accused of physically abusing and mocking a man with severe mental and physical challenges.

The home on Moffat Street in Monessen looks like any other home, but police say it was a house of horrors for the man.

“All-out physical abuse,” is how Monessen Police Office Christopher Gray described what the victim allegedly went through at the hands of the men whose job it was to make the victim’s life better.

“Taking care of his basic needs, making sure he’s fed, taking him to doctor’s appointments,” the officer said.

Instead, police say 21-year-old Cody Nordberg of Washington, Pennsylvania, and 19-year-olds Travis Rabe and Thomas Vernet — both of Denora — abused and humiliated the man.

“These three employees physically abused this male by laying on top of him, sitting on him, putting him on the floor, dragging him across the floor,” Officer Gray said. “They made him suck on his thumb, they would stick his thumb in his mouth while laying on top of him and even putting their knee in his chest.”

Police say the victim’s injuries warranted medical care. Doctors said the victim suffered a broken nose at some point, according to police.

All three men worked for Taylor Maleski, a firm that provides in-home care for mentally and physically challenged people. The company contacted the police and provided potential evidence, including video of the alleged abuse inside the home. The alleged abuse was learned after another employee came forward.

Officer Gray has seen the video.

“They’re sick individuals. It’s really disturbing from what I saw,” he said.

KDKA tried to contact Taylor Maleski for a statement but has not heard back.

All three suspects face aggravated assault and neglect of a care-dependent person charges. The victim continues to recover and is doing better.

