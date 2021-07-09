200+ new charges filed against man previously accused of setting up hidden camera in youth center

CNN - Regional

By Nick Matoney

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — More than 200 new charges have been filed against a man who was previously accused of setting up a hidden camera in a youth center.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 told you earlier this year that Anthony Fletcher, 37, of Pittsburgh, was accused of setting up that camera at the Armory Youth Center in Canonsburg, Washington County, allegedly to tape girls undressing.

On Thursday, more than 200 charges, including dozens of counts of rape and sexual assault, were filed against Fletcher in Allegheny County.

The new charges relate in partto videos allegedly found in Fletcher’s possession of him sexually assaulting a girl who was unconscious and under the age of 18.

Fletcher is scheduled to face a formal arraignment on these new charges in September.

He’s currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.