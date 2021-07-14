New app hoping to help alert innocent drivers during police chases

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN MOODY

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A new app we first told you about two weeks ago, is meant to help innocent drivers avoid crashes during police chases.

Now police are hoping to get the word out.

The free app called “Digital Siren” has only been in our area for a few weeks, but it’s already been used.

Most notably during a chase last week in Saraland where two men refused to stop on Interstate 65 and hit an innocent driver.

They were busted with 17 kilos of meth.

Resident Sam Horne had never heard of the app, but said it’s something he’s interested in.

“I’d definitely be open to it. With the amber alert system we have, it works great. It lets people stay out of the area and stay safe,” Horne said.

The goal is to make sure people who may be on the road are able to safely get out of the way.

“Just keeping people notified and out of the way. If you’re driving down the street and you don’t know what’s happening, you can drive right into it. If it alerts me ahead of time, I’m all for it,” Horne said.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries with Tuesday’s crash or the one last week.

