FBI agent shot, suspect dead in northeast Albuquerque

By Victoria Shupryt

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Police activity in northeast Albuquerque turned into an FBI agent getting shot and the suspect dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, FBI was conducting a search warrant for a violent crime investigation for a suspect in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Wyoming Boulevard near Northeastern Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Agents tried to make the arrest when things escalated and the shooting occurred.

The male suspect was shot and killed and the FBI agent was shot but is expected to be OK with minor injuries.

Police have no released the identity of the suspect. BCSO and state police are currently at the scene investigating.

