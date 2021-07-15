Local nail salon faces backlash after viral post accuses them of discrimination

CNN - Regional

By Samantha Johns

Click here for updates on this story

GRANGER, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Natural nails in Granger is facing backlash after a Facebook post accused them of discriminating against a client with cerebral palsy. The client’s daughter sharing in the post that the salon deemed her “too difficult.”

The now deleted post had reached over 200 shares and outraged many previous customers of the salon.

Tammy Boyer who experienced what she calls discrimination says this isn’t the first time, but she hopes this can be a learning experience for management so that no one has to go through this again.

“She pointed to my sister and said she could do her and then she pointed to my friend and said she could do her, but then she pointed to me and said she could not do me,” said Boyer.

Boyer was born with cerebral palsy and says she was refused service at the salon because of her disability.

“My whole life I have lived my life as not disabled, but that I am able to do whatever anyone else can do to the best of my ability. And you know, if there were concerns about doing a pedicure on me then talk to me,” said Boyer.

Boyer says she visited the salon 2 years ago and had techs speaking negatively about servicing her. Learning the salon was under new management she decided to give them another chance this week, but was again disappointed.

Management of the salon says they have never refused anyone service.

“We have a general fundamental understanding of what it’s like to deal with people who are disabled and how it should not be taken as a joke and not be taken lightly,” said Justin, a receptionist at the salon.

The salon says they’ve dealt with clients facing disabilities in the past even allowing service animals into the salon.

Despite this, they say they recognize there was a language barrier between Boyer and the manager on site during her visit.

While they were short staffed and Boyer walked in without an appointment they say they’re using this experience as a learning lesson to create better communication with their clients.

“We are minorities and while it may not be the same exact situation as her we also understood what discrimination can mean. It may not be the same through her eyes what we see but it hurts,” said Justin.

Management has attempted to reach out to Tammy hoping to apologize in person.

She shared with ABC57 she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to feel comfortable going back in for services at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.