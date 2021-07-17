Search on for missing 82-year-old man from Kirkwood nursing home

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

KIRKWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — Police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing from a Kirkwood, Mo. nursing home overnight Friday or early Saturday.

The search is on for Cornell Allmon. He is described as 6’4″, weighing 136 pounds, with a slender build, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray tee shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say he is diabetic and hard of hearing, and believe he walked away from Bethesda Dilworth, which is located in the 9600 block of Big Bend, between 9:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.

