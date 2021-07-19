23-year-old woman shot, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix

CNN - Regional

By Peter Valencia

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A woman was shot and killed after an apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Sunday, while she was ordering food from a food truck.

Phoenix police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 17th Street and McDowell Road after reports of a shooting. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says when officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Destiny McClain, with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire took McClain to the hospital where she later died.

Police say McClain was ordering food from a food truck when she was shot. It is believed that unknown suspects were shooting from a vehicle in that area when a stray bullet struck her.

“Everyone started running, screaming. You started hearing bullets like whizzing past us,” said Rafael Martinez.

Martinez was standing next to Destiny McClain when she was hit. He said he and his friends gave her CPR and used shirts to stop her wound from bleeding. “Telling her you are going to make it, stay with me, just stay with me. We did what we could to save Destiny’s life. It is sad because the outcome, she passed. Twenty three years old and she will never be able to live her life,” said Martinez.

The investigation is ongoing. A description of a suspect has not been released.

