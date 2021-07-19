Coyote killed for its track record of charging at toddlers in SF’s Golden Gate Park

CNN - Regional

By KGO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A coyote that had repeatedly charged at toddlers in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has been killed by wildlife officials.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials provided this image of the coyote from 2019 – when it was spotted near Lake Merced.

They say people illegally leaving food for the coyote, as seen in the video in the player above, contributed to its fearlessness.

Local animal control called in federal officials, who determined they needed to act because the coyote was a threat to safety.

