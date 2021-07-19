New traditional housing helping those in need and keeping two legacies live on by continuing their mission

CNN - Regional

By Mayra Franco

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Local organizations are helping two legacies live on by continuing their mission of serving others.

The Catherine Griffin House on Lawndale Ave is a new transitional housing option in south bend with an inspiring story behind it.

Neighbors and different church groups gathered Sunday afternoon to dedicate and bless the opening of the house.

Aidan’s Masterpiece, Catherine Griffin House and the Jesus Gallery are three organizations coming together to help those in need.

The house will provide three homeless adults with a place to live until they are ready to move on.

This just happens to be the perfect coincidence of three groups helping three individuals restore their lives again.

The idea for the house came from helping others from two beloved members of the community, Catherine Griffin and Aidan Short.

The name of the house is in honor of Catherine Griffin who died last July from cancer.

It’s also a tribute to Aidan Short who died in a car accident in 2018.

They both had one thing in common, they felt the need to serve others.

Now, their legacies continue to live on.

“He said good things come in three, I’m going to agree with that. We got the Jesus Gallery, we got Aidan and we got Catherine. That’s three good things. And, three good things out of it, we got Howell, myself, and Tim. And so, we’re thankful for that,” said Robert, one of the three men who lives at the Catherine Griffin House.

It’s a place where there is no division and everyone is welcomed to come.

The service of the Catherine Griffin House is now open to help those in need and the house is already home to three guests.

The house provides homeless adults with stable housing and a room of their own to help them regain control of their lives by getting employment and their own housing.

The idea is still new so it’s a work in progress as it continues to grow but on Sunday during the dedication and blessing of the house, all three residents expressed their gratitude to have a place like the Catherine Griffin house.

Timothy Dooley, who has been living at the house for three weeks now says he has not had a job since 2003 due to an injury but thanks to the house, he is starting his first day at work on Monday.

“It’s helped out a lot… found me a job since I moved in and everything is falling right in place. I just want to give thanks to the lord, and thank the people who gave us this opportunity,” Dooley said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.