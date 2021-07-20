Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton shooting to be sentenced; teen killed after Obama performance

CNN - Regional

By Diane Pathieu

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — The getaway driver in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton will be sentenced Tuesday.

It’s been eight year’s since her shooting in a Chicago park horrified the city.

The man who pulled the trigger is already behind bars for a long time, but the man who helped the shooter get away will be sentenced Tuesday.

Pendleton was shot and killed in a South Side park in January of 2013, just weeks after she performed in former President Barack Obama’s inauguration parade.

Kenneth Williams, the getaway driver, will be sentenced Tuesday. He appealed for a new trial, but was denied.

Pendleton’s death made national headlines. Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Police said the two involved in the shooting are gang members, who drove by the park and opened fire into a crowd of King College Prep High School students.

The person accused of pulling the trigger, fatally shooting Pendleton and injuring two others, Mickiael Ward, was sentenced to 84 years in prison back in 2019.

Williams faces up to 90 years in jail.

He is expected in court later Tuesday afternoon.

