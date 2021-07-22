Skip to Content
4 Pounds Of Cocaine Made To Look Like Cake Seized In Maine

    GARDINER, Maine (WBZ) — Authorities in Maine seized four pounds of cocaine made to look like cake on Tuesday. Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency stopped a man and woman on I-295 and said they discovered “a significant amount of cocaine in their vehicle.”

The agency shared a photo of the drugs that was packaged inside a cake wrapper. A spokesperson told The Bangor Daily News that the cocaine was sprinkled in coffee grounds, which is used to disguise the scent from drug-sniffing K9 dogs.

The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be $200,000, the agency said. It’s believed the cocaine was going to be distributed in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Police have charged 25-year-old John Cedeno, of New York, and 33-year-old Chelsy Cochran, of Winslow, Maine with drug trafficking.

Local police, Maine State Police and Homeland Security were also part of the investigation.

