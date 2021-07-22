Deliveryman on moped struck and killed in Windsor Terrace
By Web Staff
NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A deliveryman on a moped was fatally struck by a van in the Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn Thursday morning.
The 27-year-old victim was riding eastbound on Caton Avenue when he was struck by a truck at around 6:10 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van stopped at the scene and the driver was being interviewed by police.
No charges were filed.
