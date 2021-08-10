2 teen girls charged in school arson fire that caused $1m in damage

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

VENTURA (KCAL, KCBS) — Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with an arson fire that caused more than $1 million in damage at a Ventura school last month.

Ventura police reported Monday that the two girls, who were not identified because of their age, were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Jail.

The fire occurred at Mound Elementary School, located at 455 S. Hill Dr., in the early morning hours of July 22.

Both girls are also suspected in a burglary and vandalism incident that took place at the school about a month prior to the fire, on June 25.

The fire has forced Mound Elementary to find alternative classroom locations for the upcoming school year.

