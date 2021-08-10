Mother and daughter planning long-awaited reunion after Canadian border reopens

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF, AUDREY WEIL

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — On Monday, Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential travel.

Now a mother and daughter, one in Canada and one in Portland, who haven’t seen each other in a year-and-a-half are hoping for a reunion in near future.

Alice and Andrea Townsend last saw each other back in March of 2020, when Alice came to Portland and they got to enjoy the “Rose City Yarn Crawl.” Shortly thereafter the world shut down, the U.S.-Canada border right along with it.

Alice lives in Edmonton, Alberta. Andrea went to school in Washington and is now a nurse in Portland on a work visa. This year-and-a-half apart during the pandemic has been tough, especially not being able to celebrate Andrea’s recent engagement.

“I try not to think about it like really not to think about it too much I mean look at her she’s gorgeous and I miss her,” said Alice Townsend.

Canada started allowing fully vaccinated Americans with plans to apply that to all countries next month. Meanwhile, the U.S. extended its restrictions on nonessential travel from Canada at land and ferry crossings until August 21. International travelers can fly to the U.S. with a negative COVID test, but the Canadian government still urges its residents to avoid non-essential international travel.

Both Alice and Andrea say they are being cautious, but hoping to plan a reunion in the next couple of months.

