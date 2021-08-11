Crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard kills man, hospitalizes toddler

CNN - Regional

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An early Wednesday crash between a motorcycle and a Mercedes killed and man and sent two people to the hospital, including a toddler.

Kansas City police said the Mercedes passenger car was heading southbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard near East 79th Street, near where Kansas City meets Raytown, about 2 a.m. The car crossed the center lane, hit a Victory motorcycle and flipped over, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The 23-year-old driver of the Mercedes died, and a 17-month-old toddler who was in the car was hospitalized. That child’s condition was listed as stable. The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Blue Ridge Boulevard was blocked off while police investigated. No other vehicles were involved.

