Deadline for Missouri’s first $10,000 vaccine lottery ends tonight

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ, TAYLOR JOHNSON

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Big money is up for grabs if you’ve been vaccinated in Missouri. The deadline to register for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery is Wednesday night.

Governor Mike Parson announced the incentive last month in hopes of getting the state’s 42-percent vaccination rate up higher. That’s compared to the nationwide percentage of 50 percent. Missouri health officials say there’s been a lag in vaccinations in more rural areas.

There is $10,000 on the line for 900 lucky Missourians. You have until 11:59 p.m. to enter your name for the first drawing which is Friday.

There will be 180 winners with each drawing. Eighty people were vaccinated before July 21 and 80 who were vaccinated after July 21..

There’s also a prize for kids and teenagers, too. Students between the ages 12-17 can win a $10,000 college savings account.

There will be more chances to win. The drawings will be every other Friday through Oct. 8.

