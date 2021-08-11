Hawaii governor imposes new limits on social gatherings, smaller group sizes

CNN - Regional

By Annalisa Burgos

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — To try and lower the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, Governor David Ige announced new limits on gathering sizes effective today across the state.

All indoor gatherings are now capped at 10 people, compared to the previous limit of 25 for most counties. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, down from 75.

Governor Ige said counties can decide limits for professionally sponsored events with more than 50 people, such as weddings, live performances and business conferences, if organizers submit COVID mitigation plans for review and approval.

The big question is — can his order change people’s behavior and stop the contagious delta variant from spreading?

“All indoor activities will be reduced to 50% of the physical capacity of the facility. And that applies to everything. It applies to restaurants, bars, churches and other structures,” Governor Ige said.

A return to some restrictions for Hawaii — the Governor targeting what he calls high-risk social places — from nightlife venues to gyms to places of worship.

“We must take action in order that our health system is not overwhelmed. With the combined rise in vaccination rates and limits on gathering sizes, both efforts can help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and get us to where we need to be unable to move back to normal,” Governor Ige said.

The idea? Shrink group sizes and lessen the likelihood of community spread.

“If we go full shutdown, again, I’ve got nothing left,” said business owner Chris Cook. He’s relieved the rule isn’t worse. He opened Broken Boundary Brewery at the start of the pandemic and is staying afloat. He believes he can absorb the loss.

“It would be irresponsible, maybe to say no restrictions at all,” he said. “I want more revenue, I want more customers, but no, not if that comes at the cost of you know, being detrimental to people’s health.”

Most business owners were bracing for restrictions, but wonder how law enforcement plans to ensure compliance in a fair way, especially for illegal gatherings.

With police departments short-staffed, the Governor and county mayors say they’re doing what they can to prosecute violators — but add that should not be the focus.

“It’s more about behaviors than it is about our enforcement, having people come to the realization of what they what we owe to each other in the spirit of community health,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “Part of the enforcement is to really appeal to the people who run these establishments to do the prudent thing to maintain the order, if you will, in the recommendations that we’re making.”

Cook believes most business owners are willing to step up again — but hopes the government does its part with grants and financial relief.

“When we all get through this, you know, help us survive so that we can continue providing the tax revenue that helps the city-run,” Cook said.

