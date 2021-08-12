Grand jury charges man with multiple offenses relating to violent crimes

CNN - Regional

By KITV Web Staff

O’ahu, HI (KITV) — The O’ahu grand jury charged 40-year-old Jared Kinikini with 18 crimes that happened in the Kalihi, Waikiki and Ala Moana areas between Jully 22 and August 6.

Due to the seriousness of the alleged offenses, the Department requested that Kinikini be held without bail pending trial, which the court granted.

Kinikini was indicted and charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree One count of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree One count of Robbery in the First Degree Three counts of Kidnapping One count of Abuse of Family or Household Members One count of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree One count of Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree One count of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree One count of Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree Two counts of Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony One count of Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver Two counts relating to unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm

He is currently being held without bail at the O’ahu Community Correctional Center.

