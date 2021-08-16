Church sending needed items to people of Haiti following devastating earthquake

CNN - Regional

By Steve King

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF, WPBF-D2) — The death toll from the earthquake in Haiti has grown to more than 1,200 people, with more than 5,700 people hurt. Right now, people in our area are supporting the people of Haiti through both prayer and fundraiser efforts.

Sunday was the weekly Haitian Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church in Downtown West Palm Beach.

This week, the service began with a moment of silence for the people of Haiti.

“Our thoughts are with them. Our prayers are with them,” said Father Alain Waterman, a priest at St. Ann Catholic Church. “We just feel overwhelmed.

“We are in shock.”

Waterman says his sermon included a message of the need for strength and unity for the people of Haiti during this incredibly difficult time.

“We keep strong and unity and we support each other. We pray for each other and we comfort each other and we are together in this,” said Waterman. “The best thing that we can do is to come together as one nation, to support each other.

“We are strong and we have a great culture. We are Haitian people. We have been through a lot and we’ve come through. Out of our suffering and our pain, we will make it.”

Haitian Christian Church (located at 300 North Jog Road in West Palm Beach) is helping to organize a fundraising effort.

The nonprofit organization Alleluia Tribe is encouraging people to bring medical supplies, hygiene items, clothing, food products and French and Creole pocket Bibles to the church. Those items will be sent to Haiti as soon as possible.

Those items can be dropped off at the church every day from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (300 North Jog Road in West Palm Beach)

“We know our people are suffering down there,” Alleluia Tribe board of directors member LeGrant Salvant. “We need these items right away so we can provide the help. What now? Emergency help. Emergency kits. Now. Not tomorrow, now.”

Salvant said people can also call him at 561-707-8658 to learn more about other ways to help the people of Haiti.

