Loretta Lynn’s Ranch foreman killed in flooding

CNN - Regional

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

HURRICANE MILLS, Tennesse (WSMV) — The foreman of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch was killed Saturday after he was swept away by flood waters at Lynn’s ranch.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept un in the flood waters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing,” Loretta Lynn’s Ranch said in a post on Facebook. “The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go to the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.