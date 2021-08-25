Vaccines, masks, tests all optional at UGA football games this fall

CNN - Regional

By JOSH MORGAN

ATHENS, Ga. (WGCL) — If you plan on attending a college football game at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium this fall, you won’t have to worry about any extra COVID precautions before heading to the game.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, there was some question on whether colleges would mandate any enhanced safety guidelines for fans headed to the games this season.

According to an official at UGA, “there are currently no mask or vaccination mandates for the home games which is line with current campus policies. Tailgating is expected to be back to normal. I’m sure conditions will continue to be monitored as they have for the last 18 months.”

While Georgia won’t, another SEC powerhouse will. Louisiana State University has announced it will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

The Georgia Bulldogs kick off their season on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte. Their first game at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 11 against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

