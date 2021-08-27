Nonprofit helps Baltimore teens create service-driven initiatives

CNN - Regional

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore students are making a difference thanks to a non-profit that encourages teenagers to come up with a cause they care about and find service-driven solutions to help.

D’mond Davis is on a mission to change lives through healthy meals.

“One in four Baltimore City school-age children is actually either overweight or obese and 60% are pre-diabetic. So, when I found out this information and I combine my passion for health, I came up with hungry for change,” said D’mond Davis, Founder of Hungry for Change.

Last year, he started his own organization called Hungry for Change — preparing nutritious foods for kids and their families with life-threatening illnesses.

Davis was the recipient of a $12,000 grant from the Philanthropy Tank.

“Really what we want to do is make sure that people see Baltimore is the same beautiful place that we see it, through the eyes of our youth,” said Nakeia Jones, Executive Director of Philanthropy Tank.

Jones is its executive director and said the non-profit wants to inspire the next generation of changemakers.

“We ask that students come up with innovative ideas and create things that they think can cause change in their projects. So, it can be anything from redoing parks in your neighborhood to what D’mond is doing which is feeding a very special population of people,” Jones added.

Baltimore City Students in eighth through twelfth grades are now eligible and encouraged to apply online. If accepted, students can receive up to $15,000 and are paired with a mentor to turn their ideas into a reality.

Within the year, Davis has already created a couple of partnerships including with Neopol Savory Smokery which he uses as his commercial kitchen.

“Philanthropy Tank has provided me with networking opportunities as well as numerous support when it came to trying to actually put my intervention into place,” said Davis.

Those interested have until Oct. 3 to apply. For info, visit philanthropytank.org.

