Man turns downed tree into custom furniture

CNN - Regional

By Emma Lockhart

Click here for updates on this story

PEORIA, Arizona (KPHO) — Todd Langford’s passion for woodworking started at a young age. Now, that passion is a booming business. In 2017, Langford opened Chequest Millworks in Peoria, where Mother Nature’s power provides him with his material. “There are hundreds and hundreds, some years, thousands of trees that come down during the monsoon,” said Langford.

Langford transforms trees uprooted or knocked over during storms into custom tables, mantles and countertops. “Everything we build with was going to be thrown away,” said Langford.

Langford said this year alone, he saved about 1 million pounds of wood from ending up in landfills. “We work with local tree service companies, municipalities and homeowners,” said Langford.

He has a team of seven at his shop. After the trees get dropped off, it takes eight to 10 months to create the custom furniture. It is a process customers can be involved with every step of the way.

“They are creating a family heirloom within their own generation. Their kids are a part of building a family heirloom and it is really special to see,” said Landford.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.