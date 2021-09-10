Liquor store owner uses social media to deter people with fake IDs from trying to buy alcohol

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Harrington

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Fresno store owner is taking a new approach to deter people with fake ID’s from trying to buy alcohol at his store.

When he catches someone, he posts the video on social media.

Harmanpreet Singh owns Red Wave Liquor on E. Shaw Avenue, right across the street from Fresno State.

Singh said being close to the college brings in quite a few fake ID’s, especially at the start of each semester.

Singh said he wanted a way to fight back against so many underage people trying to buy alcohol, so he started posting videos to his store’s Instagram page.

“Not to humiliate kids or anything, but just to kind of create awareness and just to kind of deter people from coming here and trying that at my store,” said Singh.

Video after video shows him identifying a fake ID and then confiscating it.

Singh says about three years ago, his store was fined by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control after someone with a fake ID was able to make a purchase.

He started researching and learned more about fake IDs and how easy they are for people to get.

They’ve also improved and are harder to spot.

Singh has gotten good at recognizing them and has a stack behind the counter that he’s collected over just the last few months.

“If I don’t keep it, they’re just going to go out and use it again.” Singh said.

He’ll eventually turn them over to the A.B.C.

Singh said he only has one goal in mind, to keep people safe and to keep alcohol away from people who are underage.

“Just wait. Just wait until you’re 21.” Singh said. “Once you’re 21, the years are going to fly by, so just wait.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.