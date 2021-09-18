Man makes his 500th blood donation in St. Louis

CNN - Regional

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — One blood donation can save up to three lives. Which means, one man potentially saved up to 1,500 lives and he made his 500th donation at a Red Cross location in St. Louis Friday.

“For me, it’s all about saving lives,” Shaun Brennan said. “So my next goal after today will be to see if I can make my 501st donation.”

It started in the 90s when a co-worker inspired Brennan to donate blood during their lunch break.

“After the first time I donated, I thought this isn’t too bad. You can save lives and I think I can do this,” Brennan said.

He kept giving and giving, adding up to 115 gallons of blood over the years. For years, Brennan would drive 170 miles round-trip from his hometown of Memphis to Jonesboro, Arkansas to donate platelets.

Brennan picked St. Louis for his 500th donation just in time to cut the ribbon on a brand new Red Cross blood services transport vehicle.

“That’s a vehicle that will be used to transport blood across St. Louis and the region, getting blood to hospitals as fast as we can after it’s been tested here at Lindell,” Jow Zydlo with the American Res Cross said.

At a time when the Red Cross struggles with blood donation shortages, the organization hoped others are inspires by Brennan’s commitment.

“I’m not a big fan of needles either, I’m not looking forward to a needle being stuck in me but I look past that and think of the lives I may be saving by donating today,” Brennan said.

