Deputy raffles custom art in honor of fallen police officer

By Bianca Beltrán

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — When he’s not working as a deputy for the Clay County Sheriff’s office, Craig Greco is making art.

“I’ve painted everything from race cars and KitchenAid mixers to canvases and shoes in the Super Bowl.”

His next piece will be determined by a raffle winner. The money raised from ticket sales will be donated to the family of Blaize Madrid-Evans. The 22-year-old Independence police officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday. Madrid-Evans graduated from the police academy in July and was still in training. Greco also started his law enforcement career in Independence when he was 21.

“It’s always a stark reminder of the dangers of the job and how fragile life really is you’re walking a thin line between going home and not going home at the end of the shift.”

As a deputy, he’s had a close call, nearly shot during an arrest.

“When I came home, my boy was standing at the top of the stairs and without saying anything he knew something had happened and he ran down the stairs and gave me a big hug and that kind of stuff is crushing.”

His next blank canvas will be filled with love.

“What I really hope is that it speaks love from the community an effort to do good and love one another.”

Within two days Greco received more than $1200 in donations. He will choose the raffle winner Sunday evening. The winner can choose between a painting of their choice on a 16×24″ canvas or create custom-painted shoes. For more information on how to enter contact Craig Greco at grecopaintworks@gmail.com.

