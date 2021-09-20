Groups host first cannabis industry hiring event

CNN - Regional

By Kerry Brookes

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) — Three Maine organizations teamed up to host a hiring fair for one of the state’s fastest-growing industries.

The Maine Growers Alliance, the Maine Cannabis Coalition and the Women in Cannabis Connection hosted the first-ever Maine Cannabis Industry Job Fair in Gray on Sunday.

Heather Dadiago is the owner of Mind Body & Soul Support, a premium cannabis delivery company. She says she’s one of many cannabis business owners who want to scale up their operations to meet the skyrocketing demand.

“I think that’s a big issue we all run into is keeping people — keeping up with the demand that you need for workers,” Dadiago said.

In addition to the potential for a job, there was also live music and a chicken wing eating contest.

