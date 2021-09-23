State trooper with “servant’s heart” laid to rest in Dickson

CNN - Regional

By MICHAEL WARRICK

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) — Remembered for exemplifying the utmost values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Aaron Rumford was laid to rest Wednesday. Rumford, 29, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash Sept. 12. A man of strong Christian faith, Rumford was celebrated for his servant’s heart, professionalism, and attitude, among many other things.

It didn’t take long for Rumford to make an impression with THP, quickly becoming a member of the executive protection unit. He spent countless hours with Gov. Bill Lee, who spoke at Rumford’s funeral. “The truth was Aaron did a whole lot more than what he was told,” Gov. Lee said. “He would do whatever it took to make sure me and Maria were taken care of.”

A fellow member of THP also spoke to Rumford’s ability to lead by example. “He never wavered in his professionalism, trustworthiness, and courage. He proved this time and time again.”

Rumford’s family is hoping people will donate to the Tennessee State Trooper Association or White Bluff Church of Christ in his honor.

