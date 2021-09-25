Additional license plate readers installed near Atlanta airport

CNN - Regional

By MARIYA MURROW, MARY SMITH

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Twenty two additional automated license plate reading cameras have been installed in communities surrounding Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The cameras, which Flock Safety says have already helped recover 20 stolen cars and locate two accused suspects, are part of a law enforcement effort to reduce car-related crimes.

“There’s a large volume of traffic traveling through the CID and these cameras help our law enforcement partners eradicate crime,” said Franklin Allen, Public Safety Director for the Atlanta Airport Community Improvement District.

The cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics while sending real-time alerts when a stolen car, known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database or vehicle associated with a missing person is detected.

“For 2021, we have purchased 22 additional cameras which gives us a total of 53 in our operation at this time,” said Allen.

In East Point, the cameras tracked two stolen cars to a Motel 6 close to the airport on Wednesday. “They’ve been amazing. They help us identify vehicles by several factors, not just tags. So That does help,” said Captain Allyn Glover with East Point PD.

The cars were spotted by cameras which notified investigators. “We checked that area and we found them in the motel six and we were able to take the vehicles,” said Glover.

On Sept. 16, Flock Safety cameras notified Cobb County police of a stolen vehicle involved in an armed robbery. Officers managed to track down the alleged robbers and make contact with the vehicle. The apprehension led to the confiscation of guns, cash and drugs apparently found inside the stolen vehicle.

