Firefighters demonstrate ‘Jaws of Life’ rescue procedures for automotive students

By Katie Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHLAND, Massachussets (WCVB) — Students at MassBay Community College watched Monday as Ashland Firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to slice into a Dodge Dart.

The students are part of the school’s automotive technology program and hands-on experience with vehicles is a critical part of their education.

“I’m just really into cars and I want to learn how to fix them. I like getting my hands dirty and I think it would be a really good job,” student Giovanna Winchester said.

“What we’re doing is all of the safety features. You can see how well that car held together, through all of the force that the fire department put it through,” Prof. Scott Fitzgerald said.

Monday’s class was focused on expanding the students’ knowledge of car safety design and maintenance. It is also important for these future technicians to understand how and why firefighters cut into a vehicle at specific points, and how airbag deployment can impact a rescue.

“Looking at how it’s built, you look at any of the pillars and you can see how the steel is put together and on the inside, all of the plastic panels are designed in the event of a crash not to hurt you,” Fitzgerald said.

Students participating in the program that saw Monday’s demonstration will graduate after two years as certified dealer technicians.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.