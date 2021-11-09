Big wave surfer Kai Lenny goes big for twins gender reveal

By Malika Dudley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — “And then there were four”… that’s the caption to one of Kai Lenny’s recent Instagram posts. The man many consider the best waterman in the world, made a big announcement.

He’s going to be a dad – to twins! A few days later they did the gender reveal in a very unique way… one for the record books! Malika Dudley got a chance to sit down with the big wave surfer and his significant other, Molly Payne, to talk about their big news.

Malika: Congratulations guys!

Kai & Molly: Very, very excited for the next adventure.

Malika: Kai, you wrote “about to drop into the greatest ride of my life.” Big wave surfing is risky and exhilarating, but I’m curious which is scarier or brings you more apprehension, massive waves, or the fact that you’re going to be a dad, and not just a dad, but a twin dad?

Kai: Having two wonderful little kids is going to be the greatest ride of my life for sure. The thing is I feel like big wave surfing in some way has prepared me for it, but still, you know, there’s always the nerves and I guess mostly excitement on my end. I just can’t wait to show them everything that I have learned and be able to share with them what I hold dearest and what Molly holds dearest. We’re just so stoked and happy that they’re going to be joining us soon.

Malika: When is your due date Molly? And how did you find out?

Molly: Well, my due date is April 21st, but since they’re twins, we’ll probably have them three to four weeks early. I found out at the beginning of September and I came home and told Kai, and he was so supportive from the moment he found out. Obviously we didn’t know there were twins at that point, but we just knew that we were expecting, and I didn’t get into the doctor probably for a month just cause I was so busy with work and scheduling and what not.

By the time I went in, and she was doing the first ultrasound and she was like, “there’s twins.” And I was like, “what?” Totally not expecting that because neither of us have twins in our family. So it was a complete shock.

Kai: When I found out that Molly was pregnant, I was super excited, over the moon. It felt like the right time, even though you never know when the right time is. And then when I found out about the twins, I was like, well, is there any other way? Of course we need to have two, two at once! It’s just been the greatest blessing.

Malika: Go big or go home! I mean, this is right in your wheelhouse, and the idea for this gender reveal… where did that come from?

Molly: Well, when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, okay. So I have perfect gender reveal. And we thought it was just one at this point. And I was like, you’re going to catch a wave at Jaws. I’m going to get the smoke bomb. And you’re going to get spit out of the barrel.

And you’ll just see this cloud of whatever color gender it is. And we found out there’s two and it escalated and got even bigger.

Kai: Well, you never know when a Jaws swell is going to be. And fortunately, we just had a big swell only a couple of days ago and it was just perfect timing. Of course my preference would have been an 80 foot wave, get a 50 foot barrel, gets spat out and, you know, have that cloud of, I guess in this case, pink come shooting out.

But you know, made do with a slightly smaller Jaws wave yet it was still, I think, big enough to get the point across. One of my favorite places in the world is out at Jaws, hopefully I can share those experiences with my little girls out there one day.

Malika: That’s what I was thinking. I can just imagine those two little girls sitting on the boat, watching daddy catches waves with mommy sitting next to them. Oh, it gives me chicken skin.

You guys, congratulations. We certainly wish you both the best on this new life journey. Take care.

