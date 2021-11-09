Students found with possible cannabis-infused candy at Charles County elementary school

By Web staff

WALDORF, Maryland (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said.

According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy. During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested.

The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance. The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents.

School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy. Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.

