Couple shot dead inside vehicle in Escambia County, FL; two teenagers arrested

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ESCAMBRIA COUNTY, Florida (WALA) — Two teenagers are charged with killing a couple in Escambia County.

Investigators said the victims were found in a vehicle at Stonewall Drive and Waycross Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The male and female were dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Hunter Patrick Carroll, 15, and Nathan Douglas Brown, 18, were arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.