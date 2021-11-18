‘Equality for all genders’: Nantucket will consider proposal to make beaches topless

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A proposal filed by a Nantucket citizen seeks to make all beaches on the island topless in the name of gender equality. Local voters will consider that measure and others at Nantucket’s May 2022 town meeting.

The article filed by Dorothy Stover calls for “equality for all genders on all island beaches.”

“In order to promote equality for all persons, any person should be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the town of Nantucket,” the petition states.

The move would be consistent with “honoring our island traditions of equality and freedom of choice,” Stover argues.

Other items Nantucket residents will consider at the meeting include banning fertilizer, single-use plastics and hot tubs and spas in the historic district.

