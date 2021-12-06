Loved ones remember couple, 2 children killed in wrong-way I-80 crash

By BRITTANY HOPE

Click here for updates on this story

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KCRA) — Family members and loved ones gathered Sunday evening to honor the lives of couple Antonio Flores Montano and Brittney Montano, and their two young children Marianna Isabella Flores Montano and Antonio Flores Montano, Jr.

The funeral was held at the River City Christian Church in Rancho Cordova. Hundreds were in attendance.

The four were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra in late November.

One family member who was also in the car, 4-year-old Julian, was the only survivor.

He is now released from the hospital but is still recovering, the family’s attorney told KCRA 3. Anthony Gonzalez, his uncle, said he is meeting with trauma nurses for Julian’s care.

“He’s still got a long road to recovery,” Gonzalez explained while pushing Julian in a wheelchair. “The whole family has gone through a lot but this guy’s gone through so much.”

Gonzalez is Brittney’s brother.

He said his sister landed her dream job at Sutter last year. He explained Antonio, or “Tony,” as a “humble man” who he’s known since he was 12 years old.

Marianna and Antonio, Jr. both played soccer. Gonzalez said Marianna scored the most goals this year, and younger Antonio scored at least two goals every game.

“The family was well-loved,” Gonzalez told KCRA 3. “The family will be missed greatly.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.