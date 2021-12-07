More than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen after robbers held 3 people at gunpoint at hotel in Downtown Los Angeles

By KABC Staff

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — More than $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen when robbers held three people at gunpoint at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Intercontinental Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, two suspects got out of their car and robbed the victims near the valet area.

The robbers got away with a number of rings and a watch before taking off, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app, which is available on Apple app store and Google Play.

