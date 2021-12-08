A big pig problem is making neighbors mad in one neighborhood as they run loose

By Tyler Fingert

IRVINGTON , Alabama (WALA) — There is a heck of a pig problem in one Irvington neighborhood.

“Started out with what was two pigs, has escalated to 40 or 50 pigs,” said Lisha Nicolas.

That growing number creating quite the problem for neighbors with frustration mounting.

“My yard is destroyed, my neighbor’s yard are destroyed and they’re getting out into the road, they’re going to cause wrecks,” said Yvonne Dunnam.

“I had some pipes that were dug up yesterday, internet line that’s money that they’re tearing up that I have to pay,” Nicolas said.

Neighbors say they have been trying to get the problematic pigs taken care of for a while now, but Lisha Nicolas says so far nothing has been done.

“Animal control says it’s not their problem that it’s Mobile County Sheriff’s Office that has to come out and deal with it,” Nicolas said. “The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office comes out and they just tell us to just shoot the pigs.”

Neighbors say the pigs in question are coming from a nearby home where Belinda Porter lives. She did not want to go on camera, but tells us she is actively fixing the issue. So far, she has put seven pigs down, she is working to fix her fence to keep them in her yard and she is trying to find a pig rescue to relocate them.

Neighbors say they are sick of seeing the pigs on their surveillance cameras and hope Porter can get the pig problem fixed.

“None of us should have to put up with this for the last four years because we’ve been trying to get help the last four years and somebody needs to get out here and help us with this,” Dunnam said.

Porter says she hates that it has come to this and is hoping to get the problem taken care of soon.

